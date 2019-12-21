Fatal crash southeast of Guelph closes westbound Highway 401

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash southeast of Guelph, Ont. that has closed part of Highway 401 on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 401 west of Highway 6 South. The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Highway 6 south to Puslinch, the OPP says.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said police expect to reopen the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at 11 a.m.

The crash appears to have involved at least three vehicles.