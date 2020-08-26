Man dead after broken down vehicle hit on Highway 8

A 57-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 8 in Kitchener Tuesday evening.

OPP were called to Weber Street just after 7 p.m. The man was outside his vehicle, which had broken down in a lane of traffic, when his vehicle was hit by a second vehicle.

A 20-year-old woman was airlifted to a local hospital, police say.

The westbound lanes of the highway remained closed for several hours for an investigation.

Police are asking any witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122.