Man dead after broken down vehicle hit on Highway 8
A 57-year-old man is dead after a vehicle struck a broken down vehicle on Highway 8 in Kitchener Tuesday evening. The man had gotten out of his vehicle, which was in a lane of traffic, police say.
20-year-old woman airlifted to hospital
A 57-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 8 in Kitchener Tuesday evening.
OPP were called to Weber Street just after 7 p.m. The man was outside his vehicle, which had broken down in a lane of traffic, when his vehicle was hit by a second vehicle.
A 20-year-old woman was airlifted to a local hospital, police say.
The westbound lanes of the highway remained closed for several hours for an investigation.
Police are asking any witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.