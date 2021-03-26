Take a tour of Far Out Flicks, K-W's last movie rental shop

After being in the movie rental business for almost 20 years, Kitchener's Rolf Glemser says it's time to pack up and close Far Out Flicks.

The video rental store, located on Queen Street S. in downtown Kitchener, is the last of its kind in the region.

The store has an extensive variety of DVDs, Blue-Rays, CDs and records, VHS tapes — even LaserDisks — for rent and sale.

Glemser started the business in 2002 with 8,000 VHS and eight DVDs.

"The only place I didn't have VHS tapes in my house were the bathroom, the laundry room and my bedroom. Otherwise they were piled up to the ceiling," Glemser recalls.

That gradually grew to 25,000 DVDs and 8,000 VHS at the store's peak inventory.

Lack of new releases on DVD have also hurt his business, Glemser said. (Carmen Groleau/ CBC)

A personal touch

Even with the many streaming services available, Glemser said there are still many who choose to come into his store to rent movies because they like the human interaction and personal touch he offers.

"With us here, every employee and myself have certain genres we like, so if we realize you like a certain movie we say, 'Ok try this one, try this one, try this one,'" he said.

Glemser is the resident horror expert and recommends The Changeling — but be sure to grab the original from 1980 featuring George C. Scott, not the reboot starring Angelina Jolie.

Glemser said horror and comedy are his favourite movie genres. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

Pandemic forced closure

Like other small businesses in the region, Glemser said the pandemic was the final straw that forced his business to shut down.

"New releases are not coming out as fast as they use to and when they do bring them out, often they are streaming weeks before we can get a copy of it," he said.

"And of course, the shutdowns."

The store has a slew of movies on DVDs and Blu-Ray. Far Out Flicks also has CDs and records, even lazer disks and VHS for sale and rent. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

He said he's been able to keep his business afloat during the pandemic through online sales and curbside pick up. But sales are were down 70 per cent in January and 55 per cent in February.

"It is what it is right? Unfortunately we have to bow out, but we'll carry on in a smaller format," he said.

He says that will be mainly be online and phone sales from a smaller location, he said.

The physical store on Queen Street S. will remain open until Dec. 30.