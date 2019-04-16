Wait time for family doctors on the rise in Waterloo region, Wellington County

The wait list for family doctors in Waterloo region and Wellington County has grown by about 1,000 people in the last year, according to the Waterloo-Wellington LHIN.

The number is based on from the number of people who are registered for HealthCare Connect. It's a voluntary provincial program that connects people with doctors and nurse practitioners accepting patients.

"It doesn't surprise me," said Dr. Joseph Lee, chair and lead physician with the Centre for Family Medicine in Kitchener.

"From my own personal experience, I hear from a lot of people who don't have access to family doctors," he said, adding that during COVID-19, many doctors have also been reluctant to add new patients to their caseload.

Population growth adding to burden

A shortage of family doctors is a longstanding issue in many parts of Ontario, but the new head of the Waterloo-Wellington LHIN says the region's recent population growth has made it more acute.

"There's no question that Waterloo-Wellington is a high-growth area," said Mark Walton, who is also the transitional health lead for Ontario Health, West Region. "As we continue to welcome people to the area that just increases the burden on our health and social system resources."

In recent years, health officials have also urged people to use a family doctor, rather than tying up emergency rooms, Walton says.

It's a good thing that public education is working, but Walton says it also means more demand for primary care providers.

Across the province, there are more than 82,000 people searching for family doctors through HealthCare Connect.

Doctor retention a challenge

There are efforts at both a local and provincial level to recruit more family doctors to underserved areas.

But Walton says recruitment is one thing and retention is another. Waterloo region and Wellington County also face challenges due to their proximity to the Greater Toronto Area, where there's no shortage of tempting job opportunities, he says.

"It's a challenge attracting people, retaining people, there's a huge ask for people across the province," he said. "Sometimes I wonder if the medical schools can keep up with demand."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told CBC News the new Ontario Health system should help with the uneven distribution of physicians around the province.

The new system aims to streamline regional oversight of health care services and improve access to care, the spokesperson said.

Walton said the hope is that doctors and other care providers will be able to work more closely together, which should give them capacity to help more patients.

No 'silver bullet'

As part of his new job, Walton said he also plans to push for more funding to put toward recruiting and supporting doctors locally.

"I'd love to say that there's a silver bullet … but it's not the case," he said. "It is on my radar for sure and I think that as we move forward, primary care is going to be an absolutely critical part of our integrated care system."

As for Lee, he hopes that the pandemic ultimately helps with the doctor shortage. Video appointments and other forms of technology that have become popular during COVID-19 could make doctors' work more efficient, meaning they could take on a larger caseload, he said

"I actually feel optimistic for the long-term future," he said. "Maybe less so for the short term, but in the longer term I think things will be good."