University of Waterloo warns students of fake counselling service stickers

The University of Waterloo is warning students of stickers promoting counseling services around campus, saying they are fake and not an official university resource.

The stickers advertise "inexpensive, confidential online" counselling, available through video chat or text message. It lists a website where students can supposedly access those services. As of Wednesday morning, uwtherapy.com was not an active site.

Matthew Grant with the University of Waterloo told CBC K-W several notices to students warning them of the stickers.

"It doesn't provide the correct information to access counselling services," he said.

Grant said the stickers were brought to the attention of staff after several students said they didn't recognize the website listed on the sticker. So far, no students have complained of any wrongdoing, he adds.

Waterloo Regional Police told CBC K-W the service has not received any calls complaining about the stickers.

Grant said staff are currently working on taking the stickers down around campus.