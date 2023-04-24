Students, staff told to evacuate 3 University of Guelph buildings due to 'security risk'

Students and staff at the University of Guelph have been told to evacuate three buildings due to a "safety risk" according to the university.

The buildings evacuated were Rozanski Hall, Bullring and Landscape Architecture.

According to a security alert on the school's website, students were told through the university's alert system, alert app and Twitter that those who were in the area were to move to a safe space.

The alert was sent out at 10:20 a.m. Monday morning.

Those who received the alert were told remain calm, exit the buildings immediately and not to use the elevators. The alert added that in case of an explosion or gas leak, people should turn off "all electrical and open-flame equipment."

Guelph Police are now assisting the university with an investigation.

"Three on-campus buildings have been evacuated by the university as a precaution," Guelph Police said in a tweet.

The Guelph Fire Department told CBC News they have not been called for support.

The 11:30 a.m. schedule exams at Rozanski Hall were cancelled as a result of the evacuation.