Cold front to dump heavy rain on southwestern Ontario tonight

Showers and thunderstorms, associated with a cold front making its way through southwestern Ontario, are expected to bring significant rain tonight, says Environment Canada.

The hourly forecast has rain beginning in London, Waterloo region and Hamilton by 6 p.m.

By Monday morning, between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain is expected, said the weather authority in a special weather statement Sunday afternoon.

Depending how the storm tracks, some locations could get more than 50 millimetres.

The special weather statement applies to: