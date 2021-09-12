Cold front to dump heavy rain on southwestern Ontario tonight
Showers and thunderstorms, associated with a cold front making its way through southwestern Ontario, are expected to bring significant rain starting Sunday night and continuing into Monday morning, says Environment Canada.
Some areas could get more than 50mm by Monday morning
The hourly forecast has rain beginning in London, Waterloo region and Hamilton by 6 p.m.
By Monday morning, between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain is expected, said the weather authority in a special weather statement Sunday afternoon.
Depending how the storm tracks, some locations could get more than 50 millimetres.
The special weather statement applies to:
- The City of Hamilton.
- Burlington and Oakville.
- Milton and Halton Hills.
- Waterloo region and Wellington County.
- London and Middlesex County.
- Brant County, Brantford.
- Oxford County, Woodstock, Tillsonburg.
- Elgin County, St. Thomas, Aylmer, Rodney and Shedden.
- Huron County, Stratford, Mitchell, Goderich and Bluewater.
- Dunnville, Caledonia and Haldimand.
- Niagara Region, Niagara Falls, Welland, St. Catharines and Grimsby.
- Sarnia, Lambton County, Petrolia, Watford, Pinery Park.
- Norfolk County, Delhi, Simcoe.
