Email tipline set up as Habitat for Humanity reviews former CEO

Habitat for Humanity Canada has hired a workplace investigation firm and set up a dedicated e-mail tipline to receive information about its former CEO, Wilmer Martin.

Martin was CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada from 1991 until 2000. Before that, he was pastor at the Erb Street Mennonite Church in Waterloo.

Last month, Martin had his credential removed by the Mennonite Church of Eastern Canada following an investigation into alleged ministerial misconduct and ministerial sexual misconduct.

The church said it received more than one complaint against Martin, and found that the evidence against him was credible.

The allegations have not been proven in court and Waterloo regional police is not investigating.

Habitat investigation

Habitat for Humanity Canada has said it is not aware of any complaints against Martin during his time as CEO. The organization said it wants to investigate to ensure nothing is missed.

"To that end, we are encouraging anyone with concerns about their experience with Mr. Martin during his time at Habitat to please reach out to us," said a statement from the organization's communications director, Sarah Austin.

Habitat for Humanity Canada has hired Janice Rubin of Rubin Thomlinson LLP to oversee an email tipline where people can send relevant information. All tips will be treated as confidential and anonymous, the organization said.

"Our priority is the health, safety and well-being of all our employees, as well as Habitat families, volunteers and donors," Austin said in the statement.

"We will be looking at these very serious allegations closely."

Martin denies allegations

Martin has denied all complaints against him, saying he has not committed any ministerial misconduct, "sexual or otherwise." He has said he believes the church's investigation was not well-handled.

"I have always treated people with respect," Martin told CBC News.

The Mennonite Church of Eastern Canada began the investigation into Martin in the fall of 2019. During a hearing, the church's leadership panel found the evidence against him was "sufficiently compelling and credible" and terminated his credential, according to a statement released last month.

Martin appealed the decision but it was upheld.