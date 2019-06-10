Elora Brewing Company gets $63K to make new product, buy new equipment

The Elora Brewing Company plans to develop a new product with more than $60,000 in funding from the federal and provincial governments.

Through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, 20 craft brewers in Ontario to split just over $1 million to support new technology, market their products and expand their operations.

Elora Brewing is scheduled to receive $62,903 to develop a new product, buy new equipment and improve their production facility.

Four Fathers Brewing Company Ltd. in Cambridge received $9,599, which it will use to purchase and install a brew clean system to manage its wastewater stream.

Growing industry

An Ontario government news release said Monday's announcement is part of a five-year, $3 billion commitment which supports Canada's agri-food and agri-products sectors.

Scott Simmons, president of Ontario Craft Brewers, said the craft brewing industry has grown to include 275 small independent breweries.

The association estimated 2,000 people are employed in direct brewery jobs, while thousands of others are employed in indirect jobs.

The announcement comes during the tenth anniversary of Ontario Craft Beer week, which runs until Sunday June 16.