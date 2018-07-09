Fatal crash for Elmira dairy farmers on cross-Canada tractor trip

Two farmers from Elmira, Ont. have been involved in a fatal road accident just outside of Saskatoon, Sask. while they were on a cross Canada trip to promote dairy farming.

Henk and Bettina Shuurmans were driving across the country on a John Deere tractor decorated with a life-sized replica dairy cow to promote discussion about the importance of supply-management to family farms in Canada.

Bettina was killed in the crash and Henk taken to hospital with severe injuries.

A GoFundMe page set up after the collision reads: "There will be expenses related to the accident and its aftermath, and lasting impact to their family."

Sad news. - the Schuurmans on cross Canada were hit by a transport truck in Saskatchewan. Bettina was pronounced dead @ the scene. Henk is in hospital in critical condition. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CdnMilkTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CdnMilkTour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OntAg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OntAg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnag?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnag</a>. Keeping the family in our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/prayers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#prayers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dairy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dairy</a> <a href="https://t.co/oopYaEedio">pic.twitter.com/oopYaEedio</a> —@Sharon_Grose

Murray Sherk, a board member of the Dairy Farmers of Ontario, said people at the organization "were really shocked."

"They were intentionally doing something to try to promote the industry in a unique way of driving the tractor across Canada," said Sherk.

"Our sympathies definitely go out to the rest of the family."

"They were sending pictures every day from various places where they visited and to end like this, is just terribly tragic," he said.