Easter weekend: What's open and what's closed in Waterloo region

The Easter long weekend means some services and businesses may be closed or have limited hours from Friday to Monday.

Curbside waste collection will remain on regular schedule Friday, April 19 and Monday April 22.

Grand River Transit (GRT) will run on its Sunday Service schedule on Friday, April 19 and on Sunday, April 21. Buses will be running on regular weekday service schedule on Monday, April 22.

Here's a list of what's open and closed around the region over the Easter weekend.

GRT:

Charles Terminal will be open Friday April, 19. Ticket sales will go from 8:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Building hours will be from 7:45 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

On Monday, April 22, ticket sales will operate from 8:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and building hours will be from 5:15 a.m. to 1:10 a.m.

Ainslie Terminal will be open Friday April, 19. Ticket sales will be available from: 10:05 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Terminal will be closed between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Building hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

On Monday April 22, ticket sales will be open from 10:05 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and building hours will be from 5:15 a.m. to 12:45 a.m.

What's open:

Convenience stores, some restaurants and some Shoppers Drug Mart locations.

Tim Hortons locations are open regular hours all weekend.

Region of Waterloo call centre 519-575-4400 Open 24/7

Region of Waterloo International Airport

Waterloo Region Museum will be open: Friday, April 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Joseph Schneider Haus will be open Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. Easter Monday it will be closed.

McDougall Cottage will be open Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Easter Monday it will be closed.

Idea Exchange locations in Cambridge will have regular hours on Monday.

Waterloo city hall open on Monday.

Most community centres in Kitchener are open on Monday.

Kitchener arenas are open on Monday.

Budd Park in Kitchener is open for scheduled rentals.

The Aud is open; however, the administration office is closed.

Select LCBO locations open on Monday.

The Beer Store is open regular hours on Monday.

Kitchener Market will have upstairs and downstairs vendors and Easter-themed activities, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Aquatic facilities in Kitchener will be open regular hours on Saturday, April 20, with the exception of Cameron Heights Pool, which will be open for lane and public swims. No lessons.

What's closed: