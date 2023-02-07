Turks in Kitchener rally together to fundraise, support and inform after deadly earthquake

Waterloo region's Turkish community is feeling the devastation back home, as search and rescue teams continue to sift through the wreckage from this week's earthquake.

Thousands of people are dead and many more injured after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and neighbouring northern Syria.

Ugur Akdogan lived half of his life in Turkey before immigrating to Kitchener, Ont.

He said his family back home is safe because they live outside of the area affected by the earthquake — but others were not so lucky.

"One of my friends was saying that his family in Turkey, he couldn't get any response to his calls because they are in one of the cities that got affected," he said. "Their building was demolished but they are safe. Some cities are simply completely demolished. Buildings are destroyed. Streets are clogged."

Emergency team members pause for a moment as they search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (Khalil Hamra/The Associated Press)

He said he worries for the survivors of the earthquake.

"Even though they survived, the cold may affect them. It's difficult. There's people that are outside when it's cold and they don't know what to do," he said, his voice shaking with emotion. "So it's affecting them. It's affecting them too much."

Can Gursoz, of Kitchener, is vice president of the Turkish Culture and Folklore Society of Canada.

He'd already heard from many people who were impacted by midday Monday.

"Of course we have a lot of people living here who have lots of families or friends over there. I used to live in that area of southern Turkey for two or three years when I was young. So I have lots of friends there. I reached out to them, but I still haven't heard from some of them," said Gursoz.

CBC reporter in Turkey experiences quake aftershock Duration 1:25 CBC News reporter Dalia Ashry was preparing to go live on CBC News Network on Monday morning from Turkey when an aftershock from a devastating earthquake shook her surroundings.

Gursoz said survivors of the earthquake now face finding a way to survive the cold.

"You have to stay outside and it's cold," he said. "We would like to see Canadian emergency teams and materials delivered as fast as possible to this area."

He said refugees in the area are likely heavily impacted.

"This region is so close to the Syrian border. There are a lots of housing in this area for millions of Syrian refugees in the area. That makes the situation harder for them."

Kitchener resident Can Gursoz is the vice president of the Turkish Culture and Folklore Society of Canada. (Photo submitted by Can Gursoz)

He said he has been on the phone with various local associations to figure out how they can help.

"We're trying to arrange everything, to be well organized, to inform people, to support people."

Gursoz said Waterloo region is home to a large Turkish community and said anyone looking to help should keep an eye on the social media pages of local Turkish associations as they figure out ways to fundraise and collect much-needed items.

The initial earthquake in the southern part of Turkey was recorded at about 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 18 kilometres was recorded by The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), near Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital in Turkey.