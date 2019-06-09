Skip to Main Content
Drugs, weapons and cash seized during arrest: WRPS
Kitchener-Waterloo·New

Drugs, weapons and cash seized during arrest: WRPS

A 39-year-old man, a 38-year old man and a 17-year-old female were arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons related offences on Thursday, Waterloo regional police say.

Three people charged with drug and weapons offences

CBC News ·
Waterloo regional police seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs, as well as several weapons and cash during an arrest in Cambridge on Thursday. (Supplied by the Waterloo Regional Police Service)

Three people have been arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons related offences, Waterloo regional police say.

Police say the arrest occurred on Thursday in the area of Concession Street and Ainslie Street S. in Cambridge, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

A 39-year-old man, a 38-year old man and a 17-year-old female were arrested.

Police seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone, as well as an expandable baton, a machete, a prohibited knife and approximately $1,400 in cash.

Hydromorphone was one of the substances seized by Waterloo regional police. Two men and a young woman face multiple drug and weapons related charges. (Supplied by the Waterloo Regional Police Service.)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|