Drugs, weapons and cash seized during arrest: WRPS

Three people have been arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons related offences, Waterloo regional police say.

Police say the arrest occurred on Thursday in the area of Concession Street and Ainslie Street S. in Cambridge, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

A 39-year-old man, a 38-year old man and a 17-year-old female were arrested.

Police seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone, as well as an expandable baton, a machete, a prohibited knife and approximately $1,400 in cash.