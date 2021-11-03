21 overdoses prompts warning for people who use drugs in Waterloo region

An overdose alert has been issued in the region after emergency services responded to 21 overdose related calls over the weekend, including on death suspected to be from an overdose.

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy issued the alert on Tuesday. It said there was no specific colour of substance circulating as previous alerts have indicated, such as different colours of fentanyl such as purple, blue, black and red.

"Unexpected reactions include extreme drowsiness and lethargy even after naloxone is administered," the alert said.

The alert said it's suspected, although not confirmed, that benzodiazepines may be in the local drug supply. Health Canada says benzodiazepines are sedatives or tranquilizers and brand names include Valium, Ativan and Xanax.

Health Canada notes it's still important to give naloxone to people who may have overdosed on drugs including benzodiazepines.

"It is still critical to give naloxone since it temporarily reverses the effects of opioids and can restore breathing, even if you remain unconscious," the Health Canada website said.

"While naloxone is not effective in counteracting the effects of benzodiazepines, it is effective against opioid overdoses and it can be safely administered to people who have taken both opioid and non-opioid drugs."

Officials in Waterloo region urge people who use drugs to be careful, use the consumption and treatment services site at 150 Duke St. W. in Kitchener, which is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., or use with a person they trust. As well, people should keep naloxone nearby and know how to use it.

If someone overdoses, it's recommended people:

Call 911.

Administer naloxone if an opioid overdose is suspected.

Don't give the person stimulants (an example of crystal meth was given) as it can make the overdose worse.

Help the person until paramedics arrive.

Ensure the person who experiences the overdose should go with paramedics to hospital.

As of Oct. 8, there have been 73 suspected overdose deaths in Waterloo region.

That remains below the total of 102 suspected overdose deaths in the region in 2020, but is above 2019, when there were 62 deaths for the entire year and 2018 when there were 61 deaths. The region saw 86 deaths in 2017.