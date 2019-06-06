Driver charged in downtown Kitchener crash that killed 2 women

Impaired driving charges have been laid against the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash at the Charles Street bus terminal in May.

Two people died in the crash.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said a 68-year-old man was arrested on Thursday.

He is charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation causing death, impaired operation causing bodily harm and impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration 80 or above.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kitchener on Thursday.

More details to come.