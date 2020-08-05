Drayton Entertainment cancels remainder of 2020 theatre season

Drayton Entertainment has cancelled the remainder of its 2020 theatre season because of COVID-19.

It means four different productions, as well as the youth education program, will not go ahead this year.

"Part of the magic inherent in the live theatre experience is that it is communal. Unfortunately, every indication is that it simply is not safe at this time for audiences to gather en masse," artistic director and CEO Alex Mustakas said in a release.

But he also noted if "things change," and they can perform for audiences that are large enough "to be viable, we will certainly consider alternative programming later this year."

Drayton isn't alone in cancelling its season.

The Stratford Festival announced earlier this summer it was putting its season on hold until 2021. Stratford's artistic director Antoni Cimolino said he believed "theatre will be one of the last sectors to recover from this pandemic."