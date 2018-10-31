It might not seem like religion and horror literature have much in common but they intersect in more ways than people think, says Waterloo, Ont., author Douglas Cowan.

Cowan teaches religious and social development studies at Renison University College at the University of Waterloo. His new book, America's Dark Theologian: The Religious Imagination of Stephen King, looks specifically at how author Stephen King weaves religious imagery into his stories.

"We think about religious questions, right? Where do we come from? Where do we go? Why do we suffer? What happens when we die? We tend to call these 'religious' questions but they're actually not. They're questions we ask because we're human," he said in an interview with CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition host Craig Norris.

"King is constantly poking at those [same] questions."

Obvious and subtle references

In some cases King is explicit in his religious imagery, Cowan says. The Stand is often cited as King's most obviously religious book, but Cowan suggests a better example is Desperation, a story where people are trapped in a mining town. That book looks at how people understand our relationship with the divine, the nature of suffering, what it means for God to be cruel.

"What makes that one even more interesting is he wrote it at the same time with a novel called The Regulators, which was written under the Richard Bachman pseudonym, and they tell the same story from a different perspective," he said.

We get out of the movie, we get out alive, we finish the book. But then that brings up the problem of the sequel. - Douglas Cowan

Cowan cites a story that is not quite as obvious: Under the Dome. It tells the story of a community that suddenly finds it's cut off from the outside world by an invisible barrier.

"What Under the Dome does is, it sort of challenges the overarching notion of the way the world works," he said.

He added (spoiler alert!), "What happens if we are just sort of an experiment for these alien children and what does that do to our sense of what it means to believe in God or believe in our gods."

On his website, author Stephen King says he was raised as a Methodist and attended church regularly in his youth. He no longer attends church but does believe in God.

'We get out of the movie, we get out alive'

Cowan says it's hard to pinpoint why some people love a good horror story, and there is much debate on it between academics.

"I think that we like to be scared because it gives us a sense — in the immediate sense — it gives us a sense of survival," he said. "We get out of the movie, we get out alive, we finish the book. But then that brings up the problem of the sequel."

But it may also be that sometimes, there are answers to those big life questions in horror genre stories.

"Supernatural horror does the same thing that religion does. It says we don't end here. We go on. It may not be that we like what we go on into — enter Ghostbusters … but what supernatural horror does is it says it doesn't end here."

"Every ghost story — every single ghost story — whether it is a forerunner tale from New Brunswick or a haunted house tale from Kansas [City], Mo., every one of those is about the same basic question that religion claims to have answered which is: the life that we have here for 60 or 70 or 80 years is not the only thing that there is."

Hear the extended interview with Douglas Cowan on The Morning Edition: