Skip to Main Content
Premier Doug Ford, Environment Minister Rod Phillips to make announcement in Cambridge
New

Premier Doug Ford, Environment Minister Rod Phillips to make announcement in Cambridge

Premier Doug Ford and Environment Minister Rod Phillips are in Cambridge Wednesday morning to make an announcement.

Announcement to be made at Challenger Motor Freight

CBC News ·
Premier Doug Ford, centre, speaks to the media with Rod Phillips, right, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, and John Yakabuski, Minister of Transportation on Sept. 28, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Premier Doug Ford and Environment Minister Rod Phillips will be in Cambridge Wednesday morning to make an announcement.

The announcement is being held at Challenger Motor Freight at 11 a.m. The details of the announcement were not released.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us