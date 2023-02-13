These dogs used their noses to explore new pop-up 'Sniffscape' in Kitchener

Happy dogs are exploring a whole world of new smells at the Sniffscape pop-up experience by Dog Friendly K-W.

The experience includes seven rooms with different themes bound to cover all a dog could dream of, including a room full of plants to chew on, an inflatable pool full of sand to dig through and a camping site complete with a tent and a faux fireplace.

Chelsea Dawson's dog Sherlock enjoyed exploring the tent in the campsite-themed room. (Aastha Shetty/CBC)

The pop-up is located inside Short Finger Brewing Co. in Kitchener and will be open Tuesday to Sunday until the end of March.

Justine Sparling is the director and co-founder of Dog Friendly K-W, a local non-profit that aims to create a safe, accessible and inclusive dog-friendly community. Sparling said the activities provide dogs with an opportunity to tap into behaviours that owners often discourage.

"Something like this provides dogs with an outlet to dig in sand or dirt, but in a controlled environment where they are actually permitted to do so," Sparling said.

Candice and Andrew Neufeld's dog Peanut really enjoyed digging in the sand for treats. (Aastha Shetty/CBC)

Kersty Kearny, director of Dog Friendly K-W, said the various rooms and activities provide dogs with something fun to explore during the colder months when there may not be as many opportunities to spend time outdoors.

"So having the different themed rooms allowed us to implement different enrichment themes and strands that allow people to see what their dog likes," she said.

"Once you know what your dog is interested in, you can implement it at home. It's a great way to tire them out daily, work with them indoors and provide them with opportunities to play when you can't bring them outside."

Kyla Fair's dog Honey and Sarah Arndt's dog Charlotte kept each other company during their Sniffscape experience. (Aastha Shetty/CBC)

The space is run by volunteers like Brooke Clark, who loves seeing all the happy dogs visiting — even those who are a little nervous.

"Even if your dog is reactive, scared or anxious, this is the event to bring them to because there's a quiet hours option, where it is just you and your dog so you can go wherever your dog leads you," she said. "It's great interacting with the community. It's really great that we can cater to all kinds of dogs."

Erika Glysz, Brooke Clarke, Justine Sparling and Kersty Kearny are helping run the Sniffscape pop-up in Kitchener. (Aastha Shetty/CBC)

Ten time slots every week have been dedicated as quiet hours. It's for dogs who are exceptionally anxious during typical socialisation activities.

Sparling said if this year's pop-up is successful, Dog Friendly K-W may consider bringing Sniffscape back for a second year in 2024.