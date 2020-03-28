How two local doctors are responding to short supply of protective gear

As the supply of surgical masks, gloves and gowns for healthcare workers becomes more limited, local doctors are organizing efforts to help.

Dr. Neil Naik, a family physician at The Boardwalk Medical in Waterloo, is part of a group of healthcare workers and volunteers who are gathering personal protective equipment.

"There is a huge shortage at this point. Our normal supply chains have completely been eradicated," Naik said.

The Ontario government has said COVID-19 is impacting supply chains across the country and around the world.

"Protecting healthcare workers at this stage is imperative in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to help save lives," Naik said.

The group will be holding a community drive for gear on Monday at Westmount Golf Club in Kitchener from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The supplies will go to healthcare workers in the region, including physicians, specialists, midwives, nurses and medical office assistants.

'We can all be helpful'

Dr. Sarah Rinaldi, a family physician in New Hamburg, has heard from scores of people in the community who want to help in some way. She and her husband created the website Covidhealth.ca to help co-ordinate efforts.

"I just started thinking we need something, a centralized hub that people could come to in the community and find out who they could work with," Rinaldi said.

"They could come to this one site to get the resources they need to utilize the skills or equipment they happen to have."

People have come forward across southerwestern Ontario to donate protective gear for healthcare workers. Others are helping sew hospital gowns and Rinaldi says she's had several medical students offer their time.

"I imagine a lot of people are sitting at home feeling rather helpless in this situation and I think it's important for people to recognize that we all can be helpful and no matter what the contribution," Rinaldi said.

The most in demand items in Waterloo region at the moment are surgical masks, like the N95 respiration mask pictured above, gloves and gowns. (Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters)

Surgical masks, gloves and gowns needed

When it comes to supplies, surgical masks, gloves and hospital gowns are needed most in the region, Naik said.

"There are no gowns left," he said.

Naik also emphasizes the importance of using surgical masks instead of homemade cloth ones, as the material increases transmission of viruses and bacteria.

"[That's] because of the humidity generated by the breath as well as the fact that the humidity is a great medium for bacteria to grow upon."

At the community drive on Monday, he says they're also looking for hand sanitizer or surface sanitizer, hair caps, face masks and eye protection and swabs.

'Definitely scary for us'

In the meantime, without proper protective equipment, both Rinaldi and Naik say they feel at risk.

"I want to do my job well, but in order to do that I need to be protected," said Rinaldi. "So it's definitely scary for us."

Naik's office has mostly been converted to virtual care, but he's helping set up a COVID-19 assessment site in the region.

"Do I feel a risk trying to collect supplies from everywhere else to get this started? Absolutely," said Naik. "But I took an oath to help people."