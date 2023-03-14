Doctors' Day is a chance to show appreciation for your family physician

Monday is Doctors' Day in Ontario — a day dedicated to appreciating the work of the family physician.

The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce has joined in with an ongoing initiative called Doctors4Cambridge, focused on retaining and recruiting doctors to work in the city.

Donna Gravelle, the physician recruitment co-coordinator at the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce, said the city is currently short by about 15-20 family physicians, not including the new recruits needed to replace older doctors who are inching closer to retirement.

"There's also a shortage in other areas like psychiatry, mental health, addiction," she said. "But that's putting a heavier burden on the family doctor to look after all these things that normally they would refer to a specialist on."

She said pandemic pressures have continued to make it difficult to recruit and retain new doctors.

"It's quite a process and then you also have to remember you have the retiring ones as well, so you're trying to replace — let alone add — to your numbers of family physicians and you have a growing population. So it is very challenging right now. Probably more challenging than I've ever seen it in the past."

The date May 1 was chosen to commemorate the birthday of Canada's first female physician, Dr. Emily Stowe.

Doctors4Cambridge is asking members of the community to show support for local doctors by using the hashtag #DoctorsDay on social media.

Doctors' Day is celebrated on May 1 every year by healthcare providers across Ontario, the Ontario Medical Association and the Province of Ontario.