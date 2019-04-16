Investigators with the Waterloo Regional Police Service are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects involved in numerous distraction thefts targeting seniors.

Since January, police have received 13 reports of people targeting elderly individuals when they are making purchases or withdrawals at an ATM.

Police said the fraudsters will "shoulder surf" to acquire a person's pin number and distract them shortly after to steal their card and later make purchases or withdrawals.

The majority of the people targeted were making purchases in department or grocery stores in the region, and many were over the age of 70.

"After entering their pin to pay for items, the victims were approached in parking lots by individuals who attempted to distract them," WRPS said in a release.

Waterloo Regional Police Service have released images of the people they hope to identify in their investigation into 13 distraction thefts. (Waterloo Regional Police)

Police said the fraudsters would suggest that the person had dropped money and encourage them to open up their wallets, then steal their bank or credit cards.

Many of those targeted did not realize they were a victim of theft until they tried to use their bank card later.

Const. Ashley Dietrich said investigators are working with police services in Niagara and Durham, who have experienced similar thefts.

"We don't know if they are specifically linked, but the distraction theft style is similar to what we're experiencing," she said.

Guelph police and the OPP have both released photos and descriptions of similar distraction-style thefts targeting seniors in recent weeks.

Police are asking residents to more cautious and vigilant of their surroundings and to shield their pins when making purchases or withdrawing money.