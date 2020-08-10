Skip to Main Content
Dedicated tip-line set up for Ottawa man found killed near Guelph
Police have set up a dedicated tip line after an Ottawa man was found dead on a road near Guelph.

25-year-old man was found dead on Aug. 4 by a jogger, OPP say

Police have set up a dedicated tip line in the killing of an Ottawa man who was found dead on a road near Guelph. After the man's body was found, OPP closed Watson Parkway N. in Guelph's east end for an extended period of time. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Mohamed Amin Ismail's body was found around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 4 by a jogger.

OPP said his body was found along Watson Road N., just south of Wellington Road 124.

An autopsy later revealed the 25-year-old had been killed.

Now, OPP have set up a dedicated tip line for the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-833-744-8477. The tip line is toll-free.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

