Dedicated tip-line set up for Ottawa man found killed near Guelph
Police have set up a dedicated tip line after an Ottawa man was found dead on a road near Guelph.
25-year-old man was found dead on Aug. 4 by a jogger, OPP say
Mohamed Amin Ismail's body was found around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 4 by a jogger.
OPP said his body was found along Watson Road N., just south of Wellington Road 124.
An autopsy later revealed the 25-year-old had been killed.
Now, OPP have set up a dedicated tip line for the homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-833-744-8477. The tip line is toll-free.
Callers who wish to remain anonymous can get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.