3 people dead in crash near Guelph

Three people have died in a crash near Guelph on Saturday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police say the crash involving two vehicles occurred on Wellington Road 44, south of Wellington Road 7, outside Rockwood, Ont., east of Guelph, at about 8:30 p.m.

A passenger in one vehicle died at the scene. Another passenger and the driver from the same vehicle were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said those two later succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Next of kin are being notified. The name of the victims have not been released.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Firefighters and police stand at the scene of a triple fatal crash outside of Rockwood on Saturday evening. (David Ritchie/CBC)

The crash is the second triple fatal collision in southern Ontario in less than a day.

Crash follows triple fatal near Port Perry

Provincial police said three people died in a crash early Saturday near Port Perry, Ont. when an SUV and a car collided head-on.

In that crash, the SUV travelling northbound crossed into the southbound lanes of Highway 7/12 at 4th Line in Scugog township, about 80 kilometres northeast of Toronto, and struck a southbound car with four people inside. Police were called to the scene at 1:15 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say a male driver and two female passengers in a car were pronounced dead at the scene of a highway accident near Port Perry, Ont., early Saturday. A male driver in an SUV and another female passenger of the car were injured. (Colin Williamson/CBC)

Three people in the car, a man, 59, and two women, 55 and 44, died at the scene. A woman, 41, a passenger in the car, suffered critical injuries. The man, 68, driving the SUV, suffered serious injuries.

At the start of the Thanksgiving long weekend, the OPP announced it was taking part in Operation Impact, a national weekend campaign by police forces to make roads safer.

The campaign is focused on the four leading causes of road fatalities: aggressive driving, impaired driving, inattentive driving and failure to use a seatbelt.