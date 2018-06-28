Eight people were scammed out of $100,000 in less than a week after being targeted by fraudsters claiming to be with the Canada Revenue Agency, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Police said one person was scammed for $25,000, while three others were scammed for $20,000 each.

In each case, the caller kept the victim on the phone for hours, spoke aggressively and told them they had outstanding taxes.

All of the victims were told to deposit their money into Bitcoin ATMs, and police said people of all ages were targeted.

Now, officers are warning the public to be cautious when someone calls claiming to be from the CRA.

Police said scammers can alter telephone numbers to represent government agencies or businesses, including the RCMP.

Officers also said government organizations don't use Bitcoin or iTunes gift cards and will not request payment by prepaid credit cards. They will never ask for personal information via email or text message.

People are also being reminded not to share their personal information, including social insurance numbers, date of birth, addresses, banking information, access codes, user IDs, passwords or PINs.

