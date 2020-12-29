Cambridge Memorial Hospital introduces three-layer mask policy for visitors

Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) has updated its mask policy for visitors.

Starting Tuesday, people won't be able to wear personal cloth or medical masks inside the hospital. Instead, CMH said in a news release that any outpatients or care partners who visit will be given a three-layer mask each time they enter the hospital.

"This decision was made to further enhance our safety and to keep us in line with the latest guidance for hospitals," hospital officials said in a news release.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam recommended in November that Canadians choose three-layer, non-medical masks with a filter layer to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The three-layer masks distributed at Cambridge Memorial Hospital are made by Cambridge Mask Makers in collaboration with the hospital. The hospital says there are three layers of cotton and one layer of polypropylene. This is an example of one pattern. (Submitted by Cambridge Memorial Hospital)

More hospitals on board

Both Kitchener hospitals said they have been providing three-layer medical grade masks to visitors since last spring.

"The disposable three-layer procedure mask was recommended by our infection prevention and control experts to ensure consistent use of a product that they have evaluated and found to provide excellent protection for patients and care partners," said Stephanie Pearsall, director of surgical services and emergency at St. Mary's General Hospital.

Grand River Hospital officials said the medical grade masks need to be worn at all times by visitors, staff and patients who have also been asked to practice physical distancing.

"Providing medical grade masks allows us to know the safety and integrity of the mask being worn inside the hospital, provides greater assurance of preventing transmission of COVID-19 to or from the wearer, and is the best practice for limiting inadvertent exposures to COVID-19," said the hospital in an email to CBC News.