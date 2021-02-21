More than 100 COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported over weekend in Waterloo region
Region of Waterloo Public Health reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. Forty-seven new cases and one death were reported on Saturday. Fifty-six cases were reported Sunday.
Since last March, 222 people with the infection have died in the region.
Currently, there are 310 active cases in the region with 18 people hospitalized with the infection, seven of whom are in the intensive care unit.
Ontario reported 1,087 new cases and 13 more deaths across the province on Sunday. Officials also said there are more than 400 cases involving variants of concern in Ontario.
There are 22 active outbreaks in the region, including 10 in long-term care and retirement homes.
Other outbreaks include:
- Three in congregate settings: One that has multiple locations with 107 total cases, one with 21 cases and one with seven cases.
- At Grand River Hospital (5 North/5 South areas)
- Two at St. Mary's General Hospital: One on the 3rd floor west unit and one on the 5th floor.
- One at Court at Laurelwood Retirement Residence with two cases each in staff and people in the facility.
- Two at warehousing facilities: One with three cases and another with two.
- One at a construction related workplace with three cases.
- On at a manufacturing/industrial facility with four cases.
- One at a food processing facility with five cases.