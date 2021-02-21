More than 100 COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported over weekend in Waterloo region

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Forty-seven new cases and one death were reported on Saturday. Fifty-six cases were reported Sunday.

Since last March, 222 people with the infection have died in the region.

Currently, there are 310 active cases in the region with 18 people hospitalized with the infection, seven of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Ontario reported 1,087 new cases and 13 more deaths across the province on Sunday. Officials also said there are more than 400 cases involving variants of concern in Ontario.

22 outbreaks

There are 22 active outbreaks in the region, including 10 in long-term care and retirement homes.

Other outbreaks include: