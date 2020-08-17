COVID-19 outbreaks at Kitchener long-term care home declared over
There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Waterloo region as of Monday morning. The outbreak at a Kitchener long-term care home has been declared over, meaning there are no active outbreaks in homes in the region.
11 new cases in Waterloo region reported over weekend
There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Waterloo region as of Monday morning, public health reports.
The outbreak at A.R. Goudie, which saw one person living at the Kitchener home, has been declared over, Region of Waterloo Public Health tweeted Monday morning.
The region added 11 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total since March to 1,428. There are 43 active cases in the region.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 remains at 119.
The region tweeted the latest numbers on Monday because the COVID-19 section of the region's website is being replaced by a provincial reporting system. That's scheduled to go online this week.
