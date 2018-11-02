3 near fatal overdoses prompt police to warn about counterfeit Xanax pills

Waterloo Regional Police are warning Waterloo region residents about counterfeit Xanax (Alprazolam) pills after three near fatal teen overdoses were reported this week.

Police said the pills were consumed by three teens in the Hespeler area of Cambridge and were taken to hospital with suspected near fatal overdoses.

Each incident was reported separately.

"It is believed these pills are continuing to be sold in Hespeler and, possibly, throughout Waterloo Region," WRPS said in a release.

Police are encouraging parents to speak to their children about the dangers of consuming non-prescribed drugs.