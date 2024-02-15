Warning: This story contains offensive language.

Two union groups at Conestoga College are condemning "derogatory" comments by the Kitchener, Ont., school's president and calling for him to consider retiring, as the college conducts an internal review.

Locals 237 and 238 of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) sent a joint letter to Conestoga on Friday that condemns John Tibbits's "derogatory comments," reportedly made during a recent presentation about the college's impact on the community and economy.

Last week, Tibbits was heard referring to David Orazietti, the president of Sault College in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., as a "whore," the website CambridgeToday reported.

Tibbits's comments came after Orazietti called Conestoga College a "bad actor" when it comes to international students. Orazietti has also called for Ontario's auditor general to investigate Conestoga College.

Tibbits responded to Orazietti's comments by pointing to Sault College's partnership with triOS College — some of Sault College's students are enrolled in two of the private college's campuses in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

"Like Orazietti, why are his goddamn students in Toronto? Why not up there?" Tibbits said. "Talk about a whore, I mean, he's taking a percentage of the profits of an operation."

'Make space for diversity': union locals

In an interview with CBC K-W, Tibbits said he regretted using the derogatory word, but he was not sorry he made critical remarks about Sault College.

In the unions' joint letter, OPSEU Locals 237 and 238 said they wanted to "express our condemnation of the president's recent public derogatory comments about sex workers and international students."

An apology and investigation are only the first steps to re-establishing Conestoga's values of inclusivity and respect; we are also calling for John Tibbits to consider retirement. - OPSEU Locals 237, 238

"An apology and investigation are only the first steps to re-establishing Conestoga's values of inclusivity and respect; we are also calling for John Tibbits to consider retirement," it said.

Local 237 represents faculty and Local 238 represents support staff at Conestoga.

The letter said Tibbits's comments go against the college's employee code of conduct, and using the word is hurtful to women and sex workers.

The financial situation of international students has made headlines in recent months, with many complaining it's difficult to find housing and afford food. The letter also said Tibbits's description of international students — that they're "'choosing to live the way they do'" — are "ignorant, hurtful and untrue remarks."

"Retiring will signal that he is taking responsibility for his actions, and it will give him space to reflect on the harm these comments have wrought," the letter said.

"In retirement, he will have the time he needs to educate himself on the damaging effect of sexist language and narratives that stigmatize sex workers and international students. In our joint responsibility to champion equity, diversity, and inclusion, we ask the president to take responsibility for his actions and make space for more diversity in Conestoga's leadership."

College says 'language used is unacceptable'

In a letter issued Thursday, Conestoga's board of governors said they were concerned about Tibbits's remarks.

"The language used is unacceptable and does not align with the values and principles of our institution," the statement on the college's website said.

"Dr. Tibbits has communicated his regret for making those comments and apologizes for the offensive remarks. The board is reviewing this matter internally."