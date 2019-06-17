Kitchener's community centres are underused, city to review operation policies

The City of Kitchener is looking to make some changes to its policies to make it easier for community groups to book spaces at community centres, after a review found they are being greatly underutilized.

Staff are reviewing two policies that ultimately determine how community centres are booked and what programs and services they offer, which have been in place for over 17 years.

The end goal to increase public use of community centres and to better support the needs of neighbourhood association groups, which largely run the centres.

The policies in place have made it difficult to support the needs of some neighbourhood association groups and other groups that want to operate out of community centres, a report presented to the city's community and infrastructure service committee on Monday stated.

"The current affiliation policy is broad and doesn't effectively support the unique needs of the 28 affiliated neighbourhood associations," the report read.

Centres underutilized

City staff analyzed 2018 fall program schedules and facility usage in each of the city's community centres.

Overall, staff found that on weekdays, facilities were only being used at 32 per cent and had 3,720 hours available where the centres could have been in use. Average usage on weekends landed at 14 per cent with 1,876 hours available.

"Focusing on weekend use, the lack of community use is largely due to the specific limitations imposed by the current facility booking guidelines, which are part of this review," the report stated.

Staff also engaged with 24 of the 28 neighbourhood associations that help run programs and services in the city's community centres.

Many voiced a gap in participation among diverse groups in their facilities and want to see more diverse communities be able to use the space available.

On Monday, the committee approved a review of the policies that impact how community centres are being programmed.

City staff will run several workshops with neighbourhood associations throughout the summer to brainstorm how to improve the current policies in place.