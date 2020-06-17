Another 350 jobs up for grabs through Communitech virtual job fair

Communitech is holding another online job fair, matching job seekers with about 350 positions in the tech industry.

The Kitchener-based organization, which aims to help tech businesses grow, held an earlier virtual job fair in May, which also had about 350 jobs on offer. Organizers say it's bringing together employers and tech workers again for "Tech Jam at Home" because the demand is so high.

"We heard from companies that are still looking for ways to get in contact with workers as the pandemic has continued to unfold," said Candace Beres, a spokesperson for Communitech.

"Companies are also finding changing opportunities — we know that there are some that have been able to grow and some that have had to downsize," said Beres. "There is a new stream of displaced workers out there that are looking for positions and a new stream of companies that are looking for that displaced talent."

More than 25 companies across the country and 1,000 people looking for work are expected to take part in the event, according to Beres.

She says although the jobs are in the tech field, there are a range of positions.

"These are companies that have tech and non-tech roles," said Beres. "So if you're in finance and you're looking for a new position, if you're in HR, you're in marketing, you're in sales — those are all skill sets that can be applied to any industry, including tech."

The job fair is happening on Tuesday, starting at 12:30 p.m., but registration closes Monday afternoon.