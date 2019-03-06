New
Minor injuries after car hits snowbank, launches into air and strikes pole
Police say one person received minor injuries after a collision at Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon Village Road sent a car into a snowbank, launching it airborne into a hydro pole before it flipped over.
Intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon Village Road closed for several hours
One man has minor injuries after a collision in Kitchener saw a Toyota Corolla hit a a snowbank, launch into the air, then strike a hydro pole before flipping onto its roof.
Police say a silver Honda and the Corolla collided at the intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon Village Road in Kitchener around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. The collision caused the driver of the Corolla to lose control.
The man driving the Corolla was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The man driving the Honda was not injured, police said.
Officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service were on the scene for several hours. Hydro crews were also on scene.
The investigation continues as police search for witnesses. Charges are pending.
