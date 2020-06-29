Guelph worker in isolation after man intentionally coughs in their face

A City of Guelph employee is in isolation waiting for COVID-19 test results after a man intentionally coughed in their face at the Market Square wading pool in Guelph.

The employee was screening patrons for COVID-19 at the splash pad when a man passed the line around 2 p.m. on Sunday and coughed at the worker, according to the Guelph Police Service.

According to the City of Guelph, the employee is self-isolating away from their children and family.

The city is increasing security at the wading pool as well as the Lyon Leisure pool through next weekend. More bad behaviour could lead to closures.

"Behaviour that deliberately compromises the health and safety of employees and/or patrons will force us to reconsider opening pools and recreation facilities," city officials said.

"Please be kind as our teams work to restore City programs and services with COVID-19 guidelines in place."

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police or leave an anonymous tip for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.