'Heartbreaking loss': Waterloo region child under 10 with COVID-19 dies

A Waterloo region child under the age of 10 who had COVID-19 has died, the region's medical officer of health says.

In a media briefing Friday morning, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the child had underlying conditions.

"This is a rare but tragic circumstance and a devastating reminder of the serious nature of this virus," Wang told reporters.

There were no school related or child-care related exposures in this case, she said.

This is the region's first COVID-related death in someone under the age of 10.

Premier, health minister send condolences

A heartbreaking loss. This is a devastating reminder of the consequences of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a>.<br><br>My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginable time. <a href="https://t.co/wiIUJ8J6Pz">https://t.co/wiIUJ8J6Pz</a> —@celliottability

Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, tweeted that the death was "a heartbreaking loss."

"This is a devastating reminder of the consequences of #COVID19. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginable time," her tweet continued.

Premier Doug Ford also tweeted about the death.

"Absolutely gut-wrenching. My prayers are with the family at this excruciatingly difficult time. This virus knows no bounds," his tweet said.

"It's why we need every eligible Ontarian to get vaccinated — to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and those who can't yet get vaccinated against COVID-19."

Wang would not comment on whether the family of the child was vaccinated or not.