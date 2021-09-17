Skip to Main Content
Kitchener-Waterloo

'Heartbreaking loss': Waterloo region child under 10 with COVID-19 dies

In a media briefing on Friday, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the death of a child under 10 was linked to COVID-19. The child had underlying conditions, Waterloo region's medical officer of health said.

Region's medical officer of health says child had underlying conditions

CBC News ·
Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health for Waterloo region, said a child under 10 has died after contracting COVID-19. (Max Leighton/CBC)

A Waterloo region child under the age of 10 who had COVID-19 has died, the region's medical officer of health says.

In a media briefing Friday morning, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the child had underlying conditions.

"This is a rare but tragic circumstance and a devastating reminder of the serious nature of this virus," Wang told reporters.

There were no school related or child-care related exposures in this case, she said. 

This is the region's first COVID-related death in someone under the age of 10.

Premier, health minister send condolences

Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, tweeted that the death was "a heartbreaking loss."

"This is a devastating reminder of the consequences of #COVID19. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginable time," her tweet continued.

Premier Doug Ford also tweeted about the death.

"Absolutely gut-wrenching. My prayers are with the family at this excruciatingly difficult time. This virus knows no bounds," his tweet said.

"It's why we need every eligible Ontarian to get vaccinated — to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and those who can't yet get vaccinated against COVID-19."

Wang would not comment on whether the family of the child was vaccinated or not.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now