'Heartbreaking loss': Waterloo region child under 10 with COVID-19 dies
Region's medical officer of health says child had underlying conditions
A Waterloo region child under the age of 10 who had COVID-19 has died, the region's medical officer of health says.
In a media briefing Friday morning, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the child had underlying conditions.
"This is a rare but tragic circumstance and a devastating reminder of the serious nature of this virus," Wang told reporters.
There were no school related or child-care related exposures in this case, she said.
This is the region's first COVID-related death in someone under the age of 10.
Premier, health minister send condolences
A heartbreaking loss. This is a devastating reminder of the consequences of #COVID19. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginable time.
Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, tweeted that the death was "a heartbreaking loss."
"This is a devastating reminder of the consequences of #COVID19. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginable time," her tweet continued.
Premier Doug Ford also tweeted about the death.
"Absolutely gut-wrenching. My prayers are with the family at this excruciatingly difficult time. This virus knows no bounds," his tweet said.
"It's why we need every eligible Ontarian to get vaccinated — to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and those who can't yet get vaccinated against COVID-19."
Wang would not comment on whether the family of the child was vaccinated or not.
Absolutely gut-wrenching. My prayers are with the family at this excruciatingly difficult time. This virus knows no bounds. It's why we need every eligible Ontarian to get vaccinated — to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and those who can't yet get vaccinated against COVID-19.