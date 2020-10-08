Man charged in death of Frederick John Hatch whose body was found near Erin, Ont., 5 years ago

A 28-year-old man from St. Albert, Ont., has been charged in the death of Frederick John Hatch, but Ontario Provincial Police say they still need to arrest him.

Hatch, 65, of no fixed address was last seen in Nepean, Ont. on Dec. 16, 2015. His body was found a day later, 450 km away near Erin, Ont., northwest of Toronto.

OPP previously said they didn't know how he got from Ottawa to Erin, but Hatch was known to hitchhike. When he died he was wearing a denim vest with Mickey Mouse characters on the back, a black leather jacket, a blue and white bandana, glasses and black Harley Davidson boots. He was carrying a red duffel bag.

Police have used a billboard van and direct texts to encourage tips on the case.

In a statement released on social media on Thursday, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt called Hatch's death a "brutal murder" although details of Hatch's death have not been released.

Police say the investigation has led officers to obtaining a warrant for Danick Miguel Bourgeois, 28, who was last known to reside in St. Albert. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

"We are asking him to surrender to police immediately to answer to these charges," Schmidt said. "If anyone sees Bourgeois, do not approach him directly. Call your local police service immediately."

Schmidt asked anyone with information on the case to call the OPP's dedicated tip line toll-free at 1-833-517-8477, a local police service or Crime Stoppers at -1800-222-8477.