Changes to Ontario's labour laws define region as non-construction employer

A bill waiting for royal assent could allow the Region of Waterloo to remain a "non-construction employer" and open up bidding on public projects to companies that are not a part of the carpenters' union.

Recent changes to Ontario's Labour Relations Act would deem municipalities to be a non-construction employer, Craig Dyre, the commissioner of corporate services and the chief financial officer for the Region of Waterloo, explained.

"By doing that, the region wouldn't then be bound by the Carpenter's Union Certification," Dyre said.

"This is really important to [the region] in terms of our use of taxpayers funds," he said.

Fewer bids

Dyre said prior to becoming a construction employer, the region would get approximately eight bids on a public project. When the region was classified a construction employer in 2014, it then started getting fewer than four bids per project, he said.

"Our hope is, with these legislative changes, we will be back into a situation of receiving a larger number of bids on our projects, which we then feel creates a leveled playing field, creates more competition and hopefully results in good value for tax dollars that we're investing," he said.

Projects that would qualify for these bids are generally wastewater treatment plants, regional buildings and new affordable housing construction. Road projects would not be included, Dyre said.

Union: no 'impetus for that'

Mike Yorke, the president of the Carpenter's District Council of Ontario, said the union is concerned for its members who work for various municipalities, school boards and the universities across the province.

"We're very disappointed in the actions of the provincial government, we didn't see any basis or impetus for that," Yorke told CBC News.

Yorke said these changes would affect the worker's pensions, benefit plans, standards of work and standards of wages and the bill is being used to "rip up" the workers' "collective agreement."

"In many cases we've had these relationships for generations, decades and decades, and it's our understanding that they've been extremely positive and we didn't see the basis for the government's actions," he said.

In addition, Yorke said if municipalities remain a non-construction employer, that would grow the "underground construction economy."

'Fair access,' says contractors' group

Sean Reid, the Ontario vice president for the Progressive Contractor's Association of Canada, said the changes to Bill 66 would "restore full access" of public projects to "all qualified workers."

"All qualified workers who are really already paying for those projects with their own tax dollars — it simply gives them fair access to those projects," Reid said.

"The closed tendering that's affected the Region of Waterloo for the past several years has really eliminated about 80 per cent of the potential companies and workers who can bid on construction projects for the region," he said.

Opt in

Dyre said a new amendment to the bill would also allow municipalities to remain a construction employer, if that's what they wish.

He said the region is waiting for the bill to reach royal assent before staff will write recommendations to present to regional council.