Chance of flurries, freezing rain this morning as temperatures hover around zero
Chances of flurries continue throughout the day as temperatures move toward a low of -7 C this evening.
Winds at 20 km/h are expected for this evening
A 40 per cent chance of precipitation this morning brings with it the chance for flurries or freezing drizzle.
The sub-zero overnight temperatures are expected to rise to 2 C this morning, according to Environment Canada.
The sun will set at 5:32 p.m.
The clouds will clear briefly on Sunday morning, with a low of -3 C expected.
Periods of snow are forecast for Wednesday night.
