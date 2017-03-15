Chance of flurries, freezing rain this morning as temperatures hover around zero

A 40 per cent chance of precipitation this morning brings with it the chance for flurries or freezing drizzle.

The sub-zero overnight temperatures are expected to rise to 2 C this morning, according to Environment Canada.

Chances of flurries continue throughout the day as temperatures move toward a low of -7 C this evening.

The sun will set at 5:32 p.m.

The clouds will clear briefly on Sunday morning, with a low of -3 C expected.

Periods of snow are forecast for Wednesday night.