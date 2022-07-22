A Cambridge, Ont., company is set to provide a quintessential salty snack to fans of the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League and Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League.

From Farm to Table Canada has signed a new three-year partnership to supply locally made popcorn to fans who attend games at the Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

Owner Becky Smollet runs the company with her two daughters. She says they use corn grown near Long Point in Norfolk County to make the treat.

"We've never used American corn. It's exclusively Norfolk corn," she said.

"Some people might think that it doesn't make a difference, it does make a difference. Our beautiful sandy soil, it's nice and warm down there. We've got terrific growers that we work with."

Smollet says the popcorn sold at Tim Hortons Field is a custom blended butter and salt popcorn which she describes as more of a double butter than people might normally have.

Kyle Lohnes, vice president of partnerships and retail with the Hamilton Sports Group says the connection was first made after reading an article in a Canadian magazine that rated Smollet's Crispy Kettle Chips as one of the top six salty snacks in Canada at the time.

"It has been great to see this partnership come together," Lohnes said, adding it's nice to give fans a snack they want "while supporting our local farms."

It's the first time Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton has used an outside company to supply food.

Retail bags of the stadium popcorn will also be available at stores across the province.