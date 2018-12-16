Skip to Main Content
CBC K-W's Sounds of the Season campaign runs until Dec. 31
New

CBC K-W's Sounds of the Season campaign runs until Dec. 31

You still have time to donate and support The Food Bank of Waterloo Region through CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's Sounds of the Season campaign.

So far, the campaign has raised $8,454 and 660 lbs of food

CBC News ·
Donations from the public, like those made during the Sounds of the Season campaign, are placed in large cardboard bins, then sorted and stored in the warehouse at The Food Bank of Waterloo Region. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

You still have time to make a donation to support The Food Bank of Waterloo Region through CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's Sounds of the Season campaign. 

So far, your kindness has helped raise more than $8,454 and 660 lbs of non-perishable food. Let's keep it going.

Staff from The Food Bank of Waterloo Region accept donations during the Sounds of the Season campaign kickoff on Dec. 7 at TheMuseum in Kitchener. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

You can drop off non-perishable food at the CBC K-W studio at 117 King St. W., until Dec. 31. We can't accept cash at the office, but you can click here to donate online until the end of month. 

This bin was completely full by the end of the Sounds of the Season kickoff show on Dec. 7 at TheMuseum in downtown Kitchener. You can still donate to the campaign. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories