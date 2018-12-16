New
CBC K-W's Sounds of the Season campaign runs until Dec. 31
You still have time to donate and support The Food Bank of Waterloo Region through CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's Sounds of the Season campaign.
So far, the campaign has raised $8,454 and 660 lbs of food
You can drop off non-perishable food at the CBC K-W studio at 117 King St. W., until Dec. 31. We can't accept cash at the office, but you can click here to donate online until the end of month.