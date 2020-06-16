CBC Kitchener-Waterloo takes a closer look at globalization in a post-COVID world

The issue of globalization in a post-COVID world will be examined on Wednesday when the University of Waterloo in partnership with CBC Kitchener-Waterloo go Beyond The Headlines to discuss the realities unfolding as a result of the pandemic.



Bryan Grimwood, one of the panelists for the online event, says tourism is among industries that have been dealt a devastating blow.



"In the context of COVID-19, what has happened is a virtual shutting down of leisure-based tourism where travellers [go] in pursuit of recreation," Grimwood told CBC News.



"There is still certain business travel that's happening that is essential for certain workforces, but the industry of hospitality and provision of tourism services for pleasure-seeking travellers has virtually been shut down across the globe."

People are mourning the loss of tourism in different ways. - Bryan Grimwood



Noting that "pleasure-seeking" is something that is inherent in humans, Grimwood said, "People are mourning the loss of tourism in different ways."



But even as they mourn, Grimwood said people are getting creative.



"In our neck of the woods here in Kitchener-Waterloo we see a lot of people using outdoor spaces like parks and conservation areas," Grimwood said.



"Last weekend the Grand River Conservation Authority closed four different conservation areas because the previous weekend they were overcrowded with people not following physical distancing rules, not cleaning up after themselves.



"So this suggests that people are heading outside especially as the weather warms up. I think people are connecting online too. There is a niche area of tourism, which focuses on digital camps with friends and relatives, so a lot of that is happening online," he added.

Craig Norris will be the new host of the local morning show on CBC Radio One 89.1 FM in the Waterloo region. (CBC)

Grimwood — an associate professor and associate chair, Graduate Studies Department of Recreation and Leisure Studies at University of Waterloo — will be joined by Lili Liu, University of Waterloo Dean, Faculty of Applied Health Sciences.



Other speakers include professor Sue Horton, professor Bessma Momani, and University of Waterloo President & Vice-Chancellor Feridun Hamdullahpur.



Craig Norris, host of The Morning Edition on CBC Radio One, will be the moderator for the online event, which runs from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET.