The federal government's plan to offset the cost of its carbon tax for residents of Ontario, New Brunswick, Manitoba and Saskatchewan could be missed by people filing their 2018 taxes without professional help.

Lisa Gittens with H&R Block says the tax refund is being offered preemptively, before the federal carbon tax takes effect in April 2019. (Submitted by Lisa Gittens) The new Climate Action Incentive has been added to the standard tax forms, at line 449, but it doesn't explicitly say the benefit is in place to compensate for the lack of carbon pricing in those provinces.

"I think people will definitely miss it, especially if you're preparing on paper," accountant Leslie Crompton told CBC News. "It may be more noticeable if you're using software."

Part of the confusion, explains Lisa Gittens, a senior tax professional with H&R Block, is the tax refund is being offered preemptively, before the federal carbon tax takes effect in April 2019.

At that time, a fuel charge will be added to the cost of gasoline and home heating fuels.

"You're going to file your 2018 return, get the tax credit added as part of your refund and if you are Ontario, a family of four receives $307 extra dollars," explained Gittens. "Now when the fuel charge hits in early April of 2019, you have some funds in your pocket to make those energy efficient choices."

Federal instead of provincial carbon pricing

Canada Revenue Agency told CBC News the Climate Action Benefit is listed on the What's New section of the T1 Tax package and in Schedule 14. It said it also began advertising on all media platforms this week and will be sending direct mail to all homes in each of the four provinces where the incentive can be claimed.

The Climate Action Incentive is the federal government's plan to offset the cost of its federal carbon tax, implemented after each of the four provinces decided not to implement provincially-run carbon pricing plans.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said if the provinces were unwilling to implement carbon pricing on their own, the federal government would do it instead.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced he too will resist carbon pricing, alongside Ontario and Saskatchewan. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

"We would prefer to work with provinces right across the country, but if they are unwilling to make sure that polluters pay, we will bring in federal measures to both collect a price on pollution and return that money to hardworking citizens right across the country," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in October when Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced he too will resist carbon pricing, alongside Ontario and Saskatchewan.

The amount you can claim, varies by province and family. The basic amount ranges from $305 in Saskatchwan to $128 in New Brunswick.

People are eligible for the credit if they are over the age of 18 — or if under 18, had a spouse or child in the same home — and were a resident of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario or New Brunswick on Dec. 31, 2018. People living in small and rural communities are eligible for a 10 per cent supplement.

There are some exceptions, including if you were a non-resident at any period in 2018, were in a prison or jail for more than 90 days, an officer or servant of the government of another country, or were paid a children's special allowance.