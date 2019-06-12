Cancer research centre at the University of Waterloo to close end of June

A University of Waterloo cancer research centre is set to close at the end of June after the funding from the Canadian Cancer Society ended and a review found the centre was no longer sustainable.

The Propel Centre for Population Health Impact is part of UW's faculty of applied health sciences and conducts research into cancer prevention and other chronic diseases. The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) funded the centre.

Funding from the society has ended because "the approved funding window was over," Booke Kelly, communications coordinator with CCS, said in an email to CBC Kitchener-Waterloo.

"Like any organization, over time we make changes to our investments to ensure we are having the greatest impact with our donor dollars," the society said in a statement.

The society has invested close to $40 million in the Propel Centre since 1991.

Review by faculty

Once funding for the Propel Centre was not renewed in December 2018, the university's faculty of applied sciences conducted a review.

"The centre was not financially sustainable in its current form and wasn't meeting the research and education needs of the faculty," UW spokesperson Matthew Grant said.

Grant said 20 employees were notified of the closure in May. All affected employees have been offered various forms of assistance, including help finding other opportunities and employment counselling, and severance is being provided to those who qualify, he said.

"We wanted to give people enough time to take advantage of any employment assistance we have to offer," he said.

Grant said the university will continue to do a "significant amount" of health research including in the areas of cancer research, global health and aging research, addictions and youth behaviour.