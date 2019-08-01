Skip to Main Content
K-W Cameroonians promote community building through soccer tournament
The Cameroon community in Waterloo region holds its sixth annual soccer tournament Saturday. The Building Bridges Through Soccer Tournament invites Ontario based African soccer clubs to play in a soccer friendly.

Joe Pavia · CBC News ·
Gwen Nabila says the goal of the event is to unite Africans in the region. "Many good things happen in an informal environment," said Nabila. (Joe Pavia/CBC)

A Kitchener soccer tournament for African teams will bring young players together from across the province for some friendly matches this weekend.

The Region of Waterloo Association of Cameroonians (ROWAC) hopes the action on the soccer pitch on Saturday leads to connections in the community, says team captain Terence Agbor. This is the group's sixth year hosting the Building Bridges Through Soccer Tournament.

"The objective of the tournament in the first place is to promote a healthy lifestyle," Agbor said.

"Building bridges through community building and intercultural dialogue will facilitate integration of new people in the community, " he added. "It will help as a platform to partner to build a strengthened community."

The tournament has grown to include eight teams. Teams from Ottawa, London, Hamilton, Brampton and Toronto as well as three local teams, will play 45 minute halves.

The Building Bridges Through Soccer Tournament invites Ontario based African soccer clubs to play in the friendly. (@ccakitchenerwaterloo)

Focus on children's leadership

Gwen Nabila is a representative of the Cameroon Cultural Association in Kitchener-Waterloo.

She said the event unites Africans in an informal environment and helps build the player's leadership skills by helping them volunteer.

"We run a children's club where our children come and learn about our cultures and then we teach them basic African dishes," Nabila said.

"We also help them participate in cultural activities like the multicultural festival and Bring Out The Sunshine African Festival."  

The soccer matches are free for spectators to attend and take place at the soccer pitches located at the University of Waterloo Columbia Icefield on Frank Tompa Drive in Waterloo.

Eight teams will take part in Saturday's event. (@ccackitchenerwaterloo)

