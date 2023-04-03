Youth charged after loaded firearm, drugs found on bus in Waterloo
A total of 17 charges were laid, police said
Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged a Cambridge youth after a loaded firearm was found on a bus near Conestoga Mall late last week.
Police said drugs and the fire arm were found in a bag that was left unattended just before midnight on Thursday.
The youth, who was arrested Friday faces a total of 17 charges, police said.
Police also seized several types of controlled substances, including suspected cocaine, currency and ammunition.
