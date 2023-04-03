Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Kitchener-Waterloo·New

Youth charged after loaded firearm, drugs found on bus in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged a youth after a loaded firearm and drugs were found on a bus near Conestoga Mall late last week.

A total of 17 charges were laid, police said

CBC News ·
The side of a police vehicle.
Police have arrested and charged a Cambridge youth after a loaded firearm and drugs were found on a bus near Conestoga Mall Thursday. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged a Cambridge youth after a loaded firearm was found on a bus near Conestoga Mall late last week.

Police said drugs and the fire arm were found in a bag that was left unattended just before midnight on Thursday.

The youth, who was arrested Friday faces a total of 17 charges, police said.

Police also seized several types of controlled substances, including suspected cocaine, currency and ammunition.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now