A new multi-use sports complex in southeast Galt could get council approval Tuesday night.

Cambridge councillors are set to debate where to put pools and ice rinks again after years of back-and-forth about where the facility should go.

City staff are recommending a new complex with a 25 metre swimming pool, gymnasiums, fitness track and multi-purpose rooms go on city-owned lands in southeast Galt.

The staff report also recommends entering into an agreement with Buckingham Sports Properties to add two ice pads and improve two existing ice pads at the Cambridge Sports Park, located at 1001 Franklin Blvd.

As well, the report suggests adding one ice pad to the Preston Memorial Auditorium to make it a twin pad arena.

Troubled timeline

In 2016, the city looked poised to build a new sports multiplex on lands owned by Conestoga College.

The planned multiplex would have included four ice pads, two pools, a gym, other recreational rooms as well as outdoor space for soccer and other outdoor sports.

But in March 2016, Coun. Nicholas Ermeta argued placing the multiplex at that location put it too close to Kitchener for most Cambridge residents. He suggested it should go at Riverside Park.

In May 2016, council agreed to reconsider the location. A task force reported back in December 2016 with five possible locations.

In March 2017, the idea of splitting up the recreational facilities was raised.

In December 2017, council voted in favour of putting three ice rinks, gymnasiums, a walking and running track at the Cambridge Centre. That plan came to a halt in February of this year when it was deemed too expensive to put the recreational facilities at the mall.