Cambridge city council has decided southeast Galt will be the location of its new recreational facility, which will include a pool and fitness facilities.

Council voted 7-2 in favour of the location near Myers and Dundas roads.

"Determining the location and the programming components has been a complicated task," said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry in a statement.

"Our end goal has always been focused on ensuring an affordable solution that is in the best interest of taxpayers, sports groups, youth, seniors and the community. I am confident that this is it."

The complex will include a 25 metre pool, multiple gymnasiums, a fitness track and multi-purpose rooms. Work on the site is scheduled to begin next year.

Growth in the area

McGarry said the location makes the most sense as the population in that area of the city is expected to grow to almost 27,000 people as 350 homes are scheduled to be built in the area in the next two years.

Mayor McGarry said re-investing and expanding existing facilities will mean having five new or renovated ice facilities in the city.

Council also voted to build ice facilities in Preston and at the sports park on Franklin Boulevard.