Southeast Galt chosen for Cambridge's new recreation complex
City agrees to build ice facilities at Franklin Blvd. sports park
Cambridge city council has decided southeast Galt will be the location of its new recreational facility, which will include a pool and fitness facilities.
Council voted 7-2 in favour of the location near Myers and Dundas roads.
"Determining the location and the programming components has been a complicated task," said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry in a statement.
"Our end goal has always been focused on ensuring an affordable solution that is in the best interest of taxpayers, sports groups, youth, seniors and the community. I am confident that this is it."
The complex will include a 25 metre pool, multiple gymnasiums, a fitness track and multi-purpose rooms. Work on the site is scheduled to begin next year.
Growth in the area
McGarry said the location makes the most sense as the population in that area of the city is expected to grow to almost 27,000 people as 350 homes are scheduled to be built in the area in the next two years.
Mayor McGarry said re-investing and expanding existing facilities will mean having five new or renovated ice facilities in the city.
Council also voted to build ice facilities in Preston and at the sports park on Franklin Boulevard.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.