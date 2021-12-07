Skip to Main Content
Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios ousted from Ontario Legislature over vaccination status

Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, was ejected from the Ontario Legislature on Tuesday morning because she's not vaccinated. Karahalios responded by calling the provincial government 'a disgrace.'

Karahalios argued proof of negative test meant she was not in contravention of rules

Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios responds to Speaker Ted Arnott's request she leave the chamber at Queen's Park because she is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and a recent positive test for the virus means she must remain out of the chamber for 90 days starting on the day of the test. (Ontario Legislative Assembly/YouTube)

Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios was removed from the Ontario Legislature on Tuesday morning because she isn't vaccinated for COVID-19.

Karahalios recently tested positive for the virus.

As such, Speaker Ted Arnott told her the current advice from the public officer of health is that Karahalios must be out of the chamber for 90 days following her positive test.

Karahalios argued she should be allowed in the chamber because she provided proof of a negative rapid antigen test.

"I'm not in contravention of the rules."

Arnott asked Karahalios to leave at least three times before she was escorted out.

Karahalios took to Twitter after being ejected and said her removal was "an affront to democracy." She also called the provincial government "a disgrace."

Karahalios has been outspoken in her criticism of vaccine mandates and lockdowns during the pandemic.

She was elected as a Progressive Conservative in 2018, but was removed from the caucus in July 2020 after voting against a bill that allowed the province to extend or amend some emergency orders a month at a time for up to two years without consulting the legislature.

She has since gone on to form the New Blue Party with her husband, Jim Karahalios.

