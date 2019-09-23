Visitor restrictions lifted at Cambridge Memorial Hospital after enteric outbreak

An enteric outbreak on the inpatient mental health unit at Cambridge Memorial Hospital has been declared over and visitor restrictions have been lifted.

The hospital said on Friday visitors would be restricted visiting Wing B, Level 4 after there were multiple cases of the gastroenteric illness, which can cause symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

On Friday, the hospital said the restrictions would continue until there are no new cases for five days.

Disinfection and cleaning of the area was enhanced and precautions were implemented for staff and volunteers.

"Visitors are encouraged to be diligent in cleaning hands upon entering and exiting the hospital and to refrain from visiting loved ones in hospital if feeling unwell," Monday's press release from the hospital said.