Cambridge man's death was targeted shooting: Police
Police say four people were seen leaving the area of a fatal shooting in Cambridge on Jan. 31.
A 56-year-old Cambridge man who was shot in a home on Southwood Drive was targeted, Waterloo regional police say.
Kurt McKechnie, 56, was found with serious injuries in a home on Jan. 31 just before 6:30 a.m. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A post-mortem found he died from gunshot wounds.
Police say four people were seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.
"Police believe the victim and the suspects are known to each other and that this is a targeted incident," the Waterloo Regional Police Service said in a release.
Officers continue to investigate.
